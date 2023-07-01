Guests enjoy family-friendly fun at 39th annual Crab Festival

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Food, music and rides can be found in Bay St. Louis as festival goers are celebrating Independence Day weekend.

The family-friendly event attracts people from across the coast — and even some who are from different states.

“I used to live here in Mississippi like two years ago and I came to it once and enjoyed it so I decided to come back again,” said Aramane Collins. “It’s free, you don’t have to pay for anything besides the rides. You get to meet new people and stuff.”

The festival allowed people to get together and find new things they love.

“I like to hang out with my family a lot,” said one festival goer.

It’s also a time for business owners to get attention.

“In order to be able to take care of school, this is what I do all year,” said Carr.

Louis Carr is the owner of Carr’s Pralines Candy. He goes to different festivals in Louisiana and Mississippi to help pay for school needs for his daughter who has autism. Carr says festivals like Crab Fest are the perfect chance for him to not only help his daughter but also introduce his product to new people.

“Most people don’t know anything about Pralines, and I like to explain to them the difference between Pralines and Pecan candy,” said Carr. “When people travel, they’re used to going to New Orleans and they are known for Pralines and I’m here to show them both.”

Carr says even though this is his first Crab Fest, he enjoys coming to South Mississippi because of the location and the people.

“You have the beach down the street and meet nice people,” said Carr. “Some of the guys I’ve seen walk up and down the walkway I’ve seen at different shows.”

Despite the heat, some say they will continue to come back and encourage others to do the same.

“Come on down and have a good time with us,” said Carr.”

The Crab Festival will wrap up Saturday at 11 p.m.

