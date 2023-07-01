Another day of intense heat

The intense heat and humidity are back today! We’re going to be under another Excessive Heat Warning, and we’ll easily see temperatures climb into the upper 90s. The heat index could be as high as 110-115! Most of the day will be sunny, but a few isolated showers and storms can’t be ruled out.

Tonight will be very warm and muggy with lows in the upper 70s to low 80s. Sunday will be hot and humid with highs in the mid to upper 90s. The high humidity will likely cause the heat index to be near 110. We’ll have a slightly better chance for hit or miss showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Monday is going to be hot, but at least it won’t be as intense. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s, and hit or miss showers and storms will be possible in the afternoon.

For the Fourth of July, you can expect highs in the low 90. We’ll have another chance for hit or miss showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Rain chances will increase by Wednesday and Thursday. Scattered showers and storms are expected with highs near 90.

