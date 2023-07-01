WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive

Another day of intense heat

Another day of intense heat
By Taylor Graham
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The intense heat and humidity are back today! We’re going to be under another Excessive Heat Warning, and we’ll easily see temperatures climb into the upper 90s. The heat index could be as high as 110-115! Most of the day will be sunny, but a few isolated showers and storms can’t be ruled out.

Tonight will be very warm and muggy with lows in the upper 70s to low 80s. Sunday will be hot and humid with highs in the mid to upper 90s. The high humidity will likely cause the heat index to be near 110. We’ll have a slightly better chance for hit or miss showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Monday is going to be hot, but at least it won’t be as intense. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s, and hit or miss showers and storms will be possible in the afternoon.

For the Fourth of July, you can expect highs in the low 90. We’ll have another chance for hit or miss showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Rain chances will increase by Wednesday and Thursday. Scattered showers and storms are expected with highs near 90.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire generic
Ingalls shares update on late-night ship fire
Deputy coroner James Prisock has been contacted.
Officials investigating body found in water off Belle Fontaine Beach
PRCSO deputies received a request from police in Lafayette, Louisiana to search the area where...
Human remains found in Pearl River Co. linked to Lafayette, La.
According to officials, a man drowned in the Dog River in the Big Point community.
Victim identified in Dog River drowning; Jackson Co. investigating
As part of the development of Buc-ee’s Travel Center, construction will begin July 5 on the...
Construction on Menge Ave. overpass to begin soon in prep of Buc-ee’s opening

Latest News

Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Oppressive heat continues into weekend
Oppressive heat continues into this weekend; afternoon hit and miss storms possible
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Heat wave tightens its grip