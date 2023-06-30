WLOX Careers
WANTED: Walmart bandit on the run following Picayune heist

According to officials, on Thursday, June 29, an unknown male entered the Picayune Walmart,...
According to officials, on Thursday, June 29, an unknown male entered the Picayune Walmart, filled a shopping cart, and later exited the store through a door he disabled.(Picayune Police Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Picayune Police are searching for a man they say managed to steal two kayaks and much more from area Walmarts.

According to officials, on Thursday, June 29, a man entered the Picayune Walmart, filled a shopping cart, and later exited the store through a fire escape door he disabled.

The man drove off in a Chrysler minivan with no tag.

Police say hours later, when the store was closed, he came back dressed as a store employee.

This time he loaded a shopping cart and two kayaks into his minivan before leaving again.

Picayune Police believe he has committed this crime before. He is suspected of a similar heist at the Northshore Boulevard Walmart in Slidell, which occurred on June 10th.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Pearl River County Dispatch at 601-749-5482, the Picayune Police Tip Line at 601-916-9411, or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

