WANTED: Walmart bandit on the run following Picayune heist

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Picayune Police are searching for a man they say managed to steal two kayaks and much more from area Walmarts.

According to officials, on Thursday, June 29, a man entered the Picayune Walmart, filled a shopping cart, and later exited the store through a fire escape door he disabled.

The man drove off in a Chrysler minivan with no tag.

Police say hours later, when the store was closed, he came back dressed as a store employee.

This time he loaded a shopping cart and two kayaks into his minivan before leaving again.

Picayune Police believe he has committed this crime before. He is suspected of a similar heist at the Northshore Boulevard Walmart in Slidell, which occurred on June 10th.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Pearl River County Dispatch at 601-749-5482, the Picayune Police Tip Line at 601-916-9411, or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

