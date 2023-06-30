WLOX Careers
South Mississippi Soccer Club 2009 Girls on the way to nationals

The team will face off against some of the nation's best July 6th-11th.
By Blake Brannon
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The national stage is the next step for a local soccer club as the South Mississippi Soccer Club 2009 or U-14 girls team continues its historic season.

They’re on their way to the National President’s Cup in Wichita, Kansas next week as one of eight teams competing against the nation’s best from July 6th to 11th.

For head coach Nick Middleton, he says the girls are ready to compete and continue their outstanding season.

“This is the first team to make it to the President’s Cup nationals,” he said. “We had an older girls team that made it to USYS nationals I believe a year or so ago. So we’re looking to follow in those footsteps of being competitive. The girls are thrilled, the parents are fully behind the team, they’re trusting the process and trusting what we’re is trying to do as a club for the kids.”

The team is also fundraising to help pay for lodging along the way. If you want to help contribute you can find more information here.

