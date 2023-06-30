One dead after officer-involved shooting in East Mississippi

WLOX Careers
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
STONEWALL, Miss. (WLBT) - One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting occurred in Stonewall, Mississippi.

According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, an officer-involved shooting involving an Enterprise Police Department officer happened around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday on River Road.

MBI says officers were attempting to serve the subject when an altercation erupted, leading to the subject receiving fatal injuries.

The officer involved in the shooting did not receive any injuries.

The identity of the subject is unknown at this time.

MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are still unknown at this time.
