Jackson Co. investigating Dog River drowning

According to officials, a man drowned in the Dog River in the Big Point community.
According to officials, a man drowned in the Dog River in the Big Point community.(Public Domain Pictures)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County emergency officials are investigating an apparent drowning that happened Thursday.

According to officials, a man drowned in the Dog River in the Big Point community.

An identity hasn’t yet been released, but EMA Director Earl Ethridge says the man was 43-years-old.

Information is extremely limited at this time. We’ll update this story with more information as we receive it.

