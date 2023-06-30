WLOX Careers
Harrison County crews shaping sand ahead of lengthy Independence Day weekend

Crews will make their way back out to the beaches following the holiday weekend for cleanup.
Crews will make their way back out to the beaches following the holiday weekend for cleanup.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday, 26 miles of sand beach are being prepped by Harrison County Sand Beach crews for visitors and locals alike ahead of the long July 4th holiday weekend.

“We want it to look good for visitors and residents,” said director Chuck Loftis. “This is a big weekend for us. We’ll be working during the weekend, then after the 4th, we’ll have at least three crews out picking up trash.”

Thankfully, there’s been no tropical weather to deal with this summer. Loftis says that’s a huge factor in how the sand is shaped.

“No tropical events so far, thank goodness. Hopefully, we can go the whole summer without anything. It makes our job a lot easier.”

Those who spot the workers while making their way down Highway 90 might think they’ve got the hottest job out there. In reality, many of them have it made in the shade.

“Most of our equipment has A/C, but we do have people picking up trash, weed-eating, and mowing grass, so they’re out in the elements,” he added. “The guys do a fantastic job, they really do. They bust their tails every day when they come in to work.”

In the Kitchen with Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery