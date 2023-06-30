Harrison County crews shaping sand ahead of lengthy Independence Day weekend

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday, 26 miles of sand beach are being prepped by Harrison County Sand Beach crews for visitors and locals alike ahead of the long July 4th holiday weekend.

“We want it to look good for visitors and residents,” said director Chuck Loftis. “This is a big weekend for us. We’ll be working during the weekend, then after the 4th, we’ll have at least three crews out picking up trash.”

Harrison Co. Sand Beach, Director Chuck Loftis says crews will be out all weekend keeping the beach looking good. He says they’ll also be back out after the 4th of July for clean up. pic.twitter.com/MVV4ESM6uj — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) June 30, 2023

Thankfully, there’s been no tropical weather to deal with this summer. Loftis says that’s a huge factor in how the sand is shaped.

“No tropical events so far, thank goodness. Hopefully, we can go the whole summer without anything. It makes our job a lot easier.”

Those who spot the workers while making their way down Highway 90 might think they’ve got the hottest job out there. In reality, many of them have it made in the shade.

“Most of our equipment has A/C, but we do have people picking up trash, weed-eating, and mowing grass, so they’re out in the elements,” he added. “The guys do a fantastic job, they really do. They bust their tails every day when they come in to work.”

