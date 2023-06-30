Friday’s Forecast

This entire week we’ve been under the threat of dangerous heat. Today will be the same: plan on highs today from about 95 to 101 degrees along with a heat index of 107 to about 118. Extreme danger to those directly exposed to this heat for hours at a time. Unless one take frequent breaks in the a/c and drinks plenty of water, there will be a high risk of falling victim to heat exhaustion and heat stroke. This heat wave has a history of hospitalizing and even killing individuals in the South U.S. over the past few weeks. So, it’s important to pay close attention to your body for signs of heat-related illness. Over the upcoming weekend, plan on sweltering heat to continue. However, perhaps by next week we could finally get some heat relief thanks to our pattern finally changing along with higher rain chances. Meanwhile in the tropics, there’s a low chance for tropical development with a disturbance located near Bermuda moving northward, early Friday. Otherwise, there are no areas in the Gulf, Caribbean, or Atlantic that are being monitored as of early Friday. Good news, our Mississippi Coast appears to have zero credible tropical concerns through next Thursday or more. Keep in mind that even though we’re quiet now, hurricane season usually reaches peak annual activity from August into September.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.