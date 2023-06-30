WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Belmont Park cancels thoroughbred racing Friday due to poor air quality

The sun is obscured by haze caused by northern wildfires as horses are bathed ahead of the...
The sun is obscured by haze caused by northern wildfires as horses are bathed ahead of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. Training was cancelled for the day due to poor air quality. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Belmont Park canceled its thoroughbred racing card on Friday due to poor air quality caused by wildfires in Canada.

The New York Racing Association announced the decision early in the afternoon after consulting with the New York State Equine Medical Director, its management and veterinary staff.

“NYRA monitors the air quality closely all the time and there was a dramatic decline late this morning,” spokesman Pat McKenna said.

The track remained open for simulcasting.

This is the second time the wildfire have caused Belmont to cancel a card this month. The other happened days before the Belmont Stakes on June 10.

Racing is scheduled to resume Saturday with a 10-race card.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are still unknown at this time.
UPDATE: Victim of fatal Orange Grove shooting identified
As part of the development of Buc-ee’s Travel Center, construction will begin July 5 on the...
Construction on Menge Ave. overpass to begin soon in prep of Buc-ee’s opening
Cedric Jerome McCullum
Fire at Ocean Springs Yacht Club investigated as arson, arrest made
Our Lady of the Gulf Crab Fest runs Thursday through Saturday, with live music, delicious food,...
OLG Crab Fest returns for 39th year this weekend
People protest outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The Supreme...
Divided Supreme Court outlaws affirmative action in college admissions, says race can’t be used

Latest News

A Pennsylvania police officer died earlier this month; the county coroner says the cause was an...
Cop overdosed on drugs he stole from evidence lockers, officials say
MyndVR aims to help older adults with their cognitive, visual, emotional, and physical wellbeing.
Senior care facility gives residents VR headsets to do the things they never got to
Fire generic
Ingalls shares update on late-night ship fire
PRCSO deputies received a request from police in Lafayette, Louisiana to search the area where...
Human remains found in Pearl River Co. linked to Lafayette, La.