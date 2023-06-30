2023 School Supply Drive Drop Off Sites

You can help South Mississippi students by picking up schools supplies like notebook paper, pencils, glue sticks, black or blue pens, highlighters, and plastic folders and dropping them off at the following sponsor locations across our area. Your donations help children have the tools they need to learn, and help our hardworking teachers who often fill the needs of their classrooms using money out of their own pockets.

Chevron Pascagoula - Christie Fountain Advertising, Inc. - 1117B Bienville Blvd, Ocean Springs, MS 39564

Nelson Outdoors - 2034 Market St, Pascagoula, MS 39567

Champion - 11477 Northpark Dr, Gulfport, MS 39503

Cat Island Coffee House - 300 E Scenic Dr, Pass Christian, MS 39571

McMurphy Orthodontics - 408 Bertucci Blvd, Biloxi, MS 39531

D’Iberville Family Fun Center - 3200 Mallett Rd, D’Iberville, MS 39540

Foster’s Heating and Air - 3416 Suter Rd, Gautier, MS 39553

Navigator Credit Union - 6012 MS-63, Moss Point, MS 39563

Premier Ford - 105 US-90, Waveland, MS 39576

Coastal Daquiri - 501 Jeff Davis Ave, Long Beach, MS 39560

