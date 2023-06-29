WLOX Careers
UPDATE: Victim of fatal Orange Grove shooting identified

Gulfport Police say one person is dead and another is in custody after a shooting in Orange Grove.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police say one person is dead and another is in custody after a shooting in Orange Grove.

According to officials, the shooting took place just before noon in the 1000 block of Debra Drive. Officers who arrived found 50-year-old Renaldo Dalavallade dead from multiple gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are still unknown at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

