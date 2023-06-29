WLOX Careers
Thursday’s Forecast

Parts of South MS hit 100° yesterday! And that may happen again each day through Saturday. Perhaps some relief from this dangerous heat wave by next week
By Wesley Williams
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Dangerous heat will relentlessly continue every day this week. We hit 100° yesterday in parts of South Mississippi. And today’s temperatures should be about the same. However, it appears that the air is muggier today thanks to a shift in the wind direction. And that could mean an even hotter heat index of 115 to 120 at times today. That’s extremely dangerous and the risk of heat stroke and heat exhaustion continues to remain highly likely to those outdoors not practicing common sense heat safety like drinking plenty of water and taking frequent breaks in the air conditioning. This heat wave has a history of hospitalizing and even killing individuals in the South U.S. over the past few weeks. So, it’s important to pay close attention to your body for signs of heat-related illness. Meanwhile in the tropics, there’s a low chance for tropical development with a disturbance located near Bermuda moving northward early Thursday, moving north. Otherwise, there are no areas in the Gulf, Caribbean, or Atlantic that are being monitored as of early Thursday. Good news, our Mississippi Coast appears to have zero credible tropical concerns over the next seven days or more which gets us through next Wednesday. Keep in mind that even though we’re quiet now, hurricane season usually reaches peak annual activity from August into September.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

