Skilled workers willing to help are needed in Moss Point

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Several disaster response teams have deployed to Moss Point since the tornado struck, but some say there are not enough.

“We just don’t think that they’re getting the attention that they need so that they can get the support that they deserve,” Cathy Wildschuetz told WLOX.

Wildschuetz is the operations director of Comeback Coolers.

She and her team have delivered over 8,000 care packages to victims of storm damage across nine states in the last seven years.

Over the weekend, they spread their love to the river city.

“For us to go into an area like that and not see all of the support – when that’s typically what we see – we knew something was up,” she said.

According to Wildschuetz, her crew on the ground did not hear what they typically do when responding to situations like this: the sounds of chainsaws and generators running.

“We know that most of the people that were impacted do not have insurance. We know they are elderly. We know that they really don’t have anything from an impoverished perspective,” she said. “There’s no federal funding. There’s no state funding at this point. There’s no county funding. There’s no local city funding available. So, what is left? And it comes down to volunteers. And unfortunately, we need volunteers with skills.”

Curley Clark, president of the Moss Point-Jackson County NAACP chapter, said he and his team are surveying the storm damage along with the American Red Cross to ensure that every tally mark is counted in the government’s assessment.

“In often times, they can’t speak for themselves, and we have to be that voice for the voiceless,” Clark said.

According to the national Census Bureau, just over 75 percent of Moss Point residents are black.

21 percent of the population is in poverty.

“We’re trying to ensure that every person in every aspect of the community – black, white, poor, rich, whatever – will be provided the resources that they need in order to get their lives together,” Clark said. “And in doing so, we have to specifically ensure that the under-served portions of the community is served.”

According to MEMA, the damage validation process is still ongoing.

Officials aim to complete their assessment by Friday.

