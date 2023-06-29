One person dead in Orange Grove shooting
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police say one person is dead and another is in custody after a shooting in Orange Grove.
It happened just before noon in the 1000 block of Debra Drive. Police are asking that people avoid the area while officers investigate.
