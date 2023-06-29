One person dead in Orange Grove shooting

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police say one person is dead and another is in custody after a shooting in Orange Grove.

It happened just before noon in the 1000 block of Debra Drive. Police are asking that people avoid the area while officers investigate.

WLOX News has a crew headed to the scene and we’ll update this story as new information becomes available.

