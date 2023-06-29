WLOX Careers
OLG Crab Fest returns for 39th year this weekend

Our Lady of the Gulf Crab Fest runs Thursday through Saturday, with live music, delicious food, rides, games and more!
By Flora Dedeaux
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Our Lady of the Gulf Crab Fest is returning to Bay St. Louis this weekend for its 39th year!

The festival is located at the church, at 228 South Beach Boulevard. It’s open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., running Thursday, June 29 until Saturday, July 1.

On top of the great food, there’s three days of live music, 15+ family fun amusement rides, 150+ arts and crafts booths and raffles where you could win up to $5,000.

“Well they can look forward to a lot of good fun,” an organizer said. “We have rides, we have craft vendors, food that’s out of this world, homemade gumbo- all of it’s made here locally. A lot of good things happening... a lot of fun. Come to the Bay and have a good day.”

The good eats include boiled shrimp and crabs, shrimp po-boys and fried Guidry’s catfish, stuffed crab, crab stuffed potatoes, fried crab claws, Cajun seafood gumbo and jambalaya, burgers and hotdogs, plus so many other sides and yummy desserts.

A 5k Crab Run will take place Saturday morning, with a $15K Drawdown happening that night.

Here is the live music lineup:

  • Thursday
    • Monsters at Large: 7-11 p.m.
  • Friday
    • Ross Grisham: 2-6 p.m.
    • Chee Weez: 7-11 p.m.
  • Saturday
    • J.C. and the Baytown Groove: 2-6 p.m.
    • Ryan Foret: 7-11 p.m.

Admission is free.

Find other information at the OLG Crab Festival Facebook page.

