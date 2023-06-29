WLOX Careers
North Mississippi man named 2023 Truck Driver of the Year

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - A trucker from North Mississippi has been named the 2023 Truck Driver of the Year by the Mississippi Trucking Association.

According to WTVA, Theodore Carouthers of Okolona, Mississippi, received the award Thursday.

He has reportedly driven 2,000 miles without a Mississippi Department of Transportation report.

Carouthers also won the Two Million Miles Gold Buffalo Award awarded by Mo Co Transportation and Morgan Van Line.

He’ll represent the state of Mississippi at the national competition later this year.

