Moss Point recovery volunteers call for more boots on the ground

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Eight Days of Hope, a nonprofit organization based in Tupelo, came to Moss Point to help clean up the damage left by the tornado.

It’s a Christian organization, and leader Dustin Sullivan said he and the rest of his group want to be the reason Moss Point residents keep their heads up.

“We’re going to try to help as many people as we can,” Sullivan said. “They are being the hands and feet of Jesus, and they’re hoping for the opportunity to share the Gospel of Christ.”

The group did just that for Glenn Nettles, an 85-year-old Moss Point resident who had damaged trees in his yard.

“They came through for me,” Nettles said. “I didn’t know how we were going to get it done but God works.”

Eight Days of Hope is just one of several organizations helping to bring the city back. Pastor Kelvin Bolden, a volunteer from the International House of Praise, said he doesn’t think that’s enough.

“We need workers,” Bolden said. “Moss Point is doing well up until this point, but we definitely need to see more volunteers.”

The city needs help cleaning homes and yards, and helping people make temporary and permanent repairs. Mayor Billy Knight said people have several weeks to get their tornado debris to the curb.

“We need more volunteers to help our senior citizens that do not have their debris pulled to the street,” Knight said. “We want to make sure that debris is pulled to the street so that it can be picked up and our city clean again.”

Paige Roberts, volunteer and donations coordinator, said she’s asking anyone who doesn’t have a job to come out and make a difference.

“There really is a need at all levels,” Roberts said. “Somebody that can help in the call center someone who can help in the room where we help the volunteers load up to go to the neighborhoods, to the high-level skills that we need.”

