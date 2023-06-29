WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Moss Point recovery volunteers call for more boots on the ground

Community members say it will only get better with more boots on the ground.
By Parker Boyd
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Eight Days of Hope, a nonprofit organization based in Tupelo, came to Moss Point to help clean up the damage left by the tornado.

It’s a Christian organization, and leader Dustin Sullivan said he and the rest of his group want to be the reason Moss Point residents keep their heads up.

“We’re going to try to help as many people as we can,” Sullivan said. “They are being the hands and feet of Jesus, and they’re hoping for the opportunity to share the Gospel of Christ.”

The group did just that for Glenn Nettles, an 85-year-old Moss Point resident who had damaged trees in his yard.

“They came through for me,” Nettles said. “I didn’t know how we were going to get it done but God works.”

Eight Days of Hope is just one of several organizations helping to bring the city back. Pastor Kelvin Bolden, a volunteer from the International House of Praise, said he doesn’t think that’s enough.

“We need workers,” Bolden said. “Moss Point is doing well up until this point, but we definitely need to see more volunteers.”

The city needs help cleaning homes and yards, and helping people make temporary and permanent repairs. Mayor Billy Knight said people have several weeks to get their tornado debris to the curb.

“We need more volunteers to help our senior citizens that do not have their debris pulled to the street,” Knight said. “We want to make sure that debris is pulled to the street so that it can be picked up and our city clean again.”

Paige Roberts, volunteer and donations coordinator, said she’s asking anyone who doesn’t have a job to come out and make a difference.

“There really is a need at all levels,” Roberts said. “Somebody that can help in the call center someone who can help in the room where we help the volunteers load up to go to the neighborhoods, to the high-level skills that we need.”

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday evening, Biloxi patrol officers responded to the 2100 block of Beach Boulevard in...
Coroner confirms body found in old Broadwater Marina as suspected drowning victim
U.S. Army Sgt. Joel Perryn Carpenter II was arrested and booked into the Stone County...
U.S. Army warrant officer arrested for sexual battery of minor in Stone Co.
Tyree Irving
Democrats fear state leader’s tirade will jeopardize $250K commitment from national party
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
USM and MGCCC announce partnership
USM, MGCCC announce partnership of additional student courses

Latest News

Horticulture experts told us when temperatures rise above 93 degrees, plants run the risk of...
Keeping plants alive during excessive heat waves
FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett looks to pass during the first half of an NFL...
10 deaths caused by dangerous rip currents off Florida and Alabama beaches
The city needs help cleaning homes and yards, and helping people make temporary and permanent...
Recovery efforts continue in Moss Point
Horticulture experts told us when temperatures rise above 93 degrees, plants run the risk of...
Protecting plants in excessive heat