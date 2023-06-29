Mississippi colleges and universities could see impact from SCOTUS decision to strike down Affirmative Action

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The United States Supreme Court has ruled against Affirmative Action in College Admissions, but what does that mean for colleges here in Mississippi?

U.S. Supreme Court Justices ruled six to three to strike down Affirmative Action during the college application process on Thursday.

“Every college and university is now covered by the statute by the standard either by forcing the Constitution or by force of federal statute,” Matt Steffey, a professor at the Mississippi College School of Law, said.

When you fill out a college application, you normally would check a box affiliated with your race. With Affirmative Action, if you’re part of a minority group, you would be more likely to be accepted into college.

Now, that won’t be the case nationwide. But here in Mississippi...

“None of the universities, certainly not at the state universities, have a policy in place analogous to North Carolina or Harvard. Our state political climate has made that impossible,” Steffey explained.

That doesn’t mean there won’t be a ripple effect from the decision. Historically Black Colleges and Universities could be the first to see an impact.

“Enrollment in PWIs will ultimately become more competitive for minorities. African Americans, who are from regions such as the Midwest, the East Coast, maybe even the West Coast who historically had to migrate south to those minority institutions to attain higher education will sort of regress to that,” Jacobi Grant, an adjunct professor with Jackson State University, said.

When it comes to scholarships, some might be on the line of getting cut.

“If those scholarships are provided via federal dollars, you may see legislation to decrease the amounts of money that schools get. But private sponsors still can sponsor these scholarships. You’ll really see which institutions are true to a mission of becoming more diverse,” Grant said.

”As recently as the 1990s, Mississippi was discriminating in the admissions process, between white and black universities, to maintain their racial identity. So, that lawsuit included remedial scholarships to try to draw more African American students to Ole Miss, State, Southern, and other historically white institutions and more white students to the HBCUs,” Steffey explained. “If that’s part of a court order, it will be maintained. If it’s a diversity policy, I think it is constitutionally suspect. I think it would have to shift to an individualized kind of hardship scholarship.”

Several higher-learning institutions and state leaders released the following statements on SCOTUS’s decisions:

“The University of Mississippi School of Law remains committed to equal opportunity and a welcoming community for all regardless of race, color, gender, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, religion, national origin, age, disability, military status, protected veteran status, or genetic information. This is not only required by law but is consistent with our deep commitment to the University’s core values and overall philosophy as reflected in the UM Creed. Exposure in law school to the perspectives of individuals from different backgrounds and experiences helps everyone. It allows students to analyze alternative – sometimes challenging – perspectives, thereby strengthening their critical thinking, legal reasoning and creative problem-solving skills. These competencies are essential to a quality legal education and make our graduates better attorneys. UM Law will continue to engage in appropriate methods of creating a welcoming community for individuals from wide-ranging backgrounds and experiences consistent with the U.S. Supreme Court decision and applicable federal and state law."

Jackson State University remains committed to ensuring a diverse population of students of all ethnicities. We offer several programs that have garnered interest from students of all backgrounds and will continue to promote access for all. We stand with our peer institutions who aspire to foster campus atmospheres that attract students of all backgrounds. Jackson State University will continue to prepare students for various graduate and professional programs with our partner institutions to enhance our global society.

Representative Bennie Thompson released a statement as well regarding the SCOTUS decision:

“I am deeply disappointed by the decision of the Supreme Court. In many cases, college admissions considerations of students’ race is an important factor in ensuring that historically disadvantaged students can access the same educational opportunities available to their more privileged peers. Without this factor, our colleges and universities are in danger of becoming more homogeneous and not reflective of the true diversity that exists in our society. We must find ways to promote educational fairness and equity while upholding the importance of an inclusive society.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.