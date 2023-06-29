WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Memorial Health System welcomes 17 new medical residents

Wednesday, Memorial Health System welcomed 17 new medical residents into its graduate medical program.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Memorial Health System just welcomed 17 new medical residents into its graduate medical program.

Wednesday at the Great Southern Club, the new medical residents completed a rite of passage by receiving their white coats. For the next three years, these medical school graduates will continue their training as physicians at Memorial Health System.

The new Family Medicine residents include:

  • Dr. Ornella Saborido Battaglia
  • Dr. Heriberto Casanova, Jr.
  • Dr. Alex Cole
  • Dr. Hunter Cooper
  • Dr. Shawn Friedland
  • Dr. Charles Furlan, Jr.
  • Dr. Giannina Rodriguez-Golderos
  • Dr. Abraham Gobel
  • Dr. Sana Jaffery
  • Dr. Kyle Strickland
  • Dr. Praseeda Akella

The inaugural class of Internal Medicine residents includes:

  • Dr. Rahila Ali
  • Dr. Taylor Brewer
  • Dr. Bolos Gerges
  • Dr. Ryan Moses
  • Dr. Ansh Purohit
  • Dr. Deepak Raj

Dr. Hunter Cooper, a new Family Medicine resident, told WLOX the road to being a medical professional has been long, but worth it.

“You know, Mississippi is last in a lot of things, and our physician numbers- our disparities- are some of the worst in the nation, so I felt like it’s worth it,” Dr. Cooper said. “To be able to work back in Mississippi... I’m really glad Memorial opened a residency where I can train and eventually practice where I want to be- which is the Mississippi coast.”

With the addition of these classes, Memorial now boasts 36 medical residents.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Renard Scott of Picayune was sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison. Scott...
Picayune man sentenced after multi-year drug trafficking investigation
The assistant fire chief says he was told the side-by-side went off the road and over an...
Boy, 11, dies in side-by-side crash after dog steps on gas pedal
Kendall Pritchett Sr., 27, was sentenced to 40 years after pleading guilty to second-degree...
Gulfport man receives max sentence for death of six-week-old son
Monday evening, Biloxi patrol officers responded to the 2100 block of Beach Boulevard in...
Coroner confirms body found in old Broadwater Marina as suspected drowning victim
U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley of the Drug...
Florida man sentenced after being found with nearly 90 pounds of cocaine

Latest News

Wednesday, Memorial Health System welcomed 17 new medical residents into its graduate medical...
Memorial Health System welcomes 17 new medical residents
Being a mental health first responder for kids might sound difficult, but community members are...
Mental health responders for youth train in Hancock County
Emergency responders offer tips to avoid overlooking a small child in the backseat of a vehicle
The amounts of lead, arsenic and cadmium in baby foods appear to be on the decline.
Though baby food heavy metal amounts are lower, there are still risks, report says