Memorial Health System welcomes 17 new medical residents

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Memorial Health System just welcomed 17 new medical residents into its graduate medical program.

Wednesday at the Great Southern Club, the new medical residents completed a rite of passage by receiving their white coats. For the next three years, these medical school graduates will continue their training as physicians at Memorial Health System.

The new Family Medicine residents include:

Dr. Ornella Saborido Battaglia

Dr. Heriberto Casanova, Jr.

Dr. Alex Cole

Dr. Hunter Cooper

Dr. Shawn Friedland

Dr. Charles Furlan, Jr.

Dr. Giannina Rodriguez-Golderos

Dr. Abraham Gobel

Dr. Sana Jaffery

Dr. Kyle Strickland

Dr. Praseeda Akella

The inaugural class of Internal Medicine residents includes:

Dr. Rahila Ali

Dr. Taylor Brewer

Dr. Bolos Gerges

Dr. Ryan Moses

Dr. Ansh Purohit

Dr. Deepak Raj

Dr. Hunter Cooper, a new Family Medicine resident, told WLOX the road to being a medical professional has been long, but worth it.

“You know, Mississippi is last in a lot of things, and our physician numbers- our disparities- are some of the worst in the nation, so I felt like it’s worth it,” Dr. Cooper said. “To be able to work back in Mississippi... I’m really glad Memorial opened a residency where I can train and eventually practice where I want to be- which is the Mississippi coast.”

With the addition of these classes, Memorial now boasts 36 medical residents.

