Keeping energy costs down as temperatures soar

Mississippi Power saw its peak customer demand as an extreme heat wave sent temperatures soaring Wednesday afternoon.
Mississippi Power saw its peak customer demand as an extreme heat wave sent temperatures soaring Wednesday afternoon.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) -As temperatures soar across the country, many people are looking for ways to beat the heat and save on energy costs. Mississippi Power has some tips to help keep you and your pockets cool.

“We know our customers are always looking for ways to beat the heat and save energy,” said Mississippi Power Spokeswoman Kaila Moran Griffith. “There are small, low-cost things they can do now that will bring big energy savings this summer.”

Mississippi Power saw its peak customer demand following an extreme heat wave Wednesday afternoon.

Here are some summer energy-efficiency tips:

  • Set your thermostat to 78 degrees, especially when you’re not home.
  • Change your air filters monthly to ensure your system is running efficiently.
  • Close blinds and curtains during the day to block the sun’s heat.
  • Seal air leaks around plumbing and light fixtures, light switches, windows and doors.
  • Avoid using larger appliances like ovens, dishwashers or washing machines during the hottest points of the day.

Mississippi Power urges customers to stay safe as Mississippi is expected to experience a heat index above 100 degrees for the next several days.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

