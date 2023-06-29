How hot does your car get? AMR puts heat to the test

HARRISON COUNTY Miss. (WLOX) - Extreme heat isn’t just uncomfortable, it can also be dangerous.

Every year, thousands of kids, elders, and pets left in hot cars can die within minutes.

The American Medical Response team said since June 21, there were 12 heat-related calls in Harrison County.

The WLOX Team put the heat to the test.

American Medical Response Operations Supervisor Brett Taylor braved the heat waves and demonstrated how high temperatures can reach in the summer.

“It’s definitely going to be a fun little experiment,” sighed Taylor.

First, he checks his heart rate and blood pressure.

“Right now, we’re seeing, taking an initial set of vitals. That way we can prepare to see how abnormal vitals will get after being in the sun for an extended period of time,” Taylor said. “My heart rate right now is in the 90s, which is normal but slightly elevated due to the nervousness more than anything.”

With a green light to begin the test around 2:40 p.m., Taylor turned off the car’s air conditioning.

“Right now, the truck’s thermostat is reading 115 degrees on the front of the dash. So it is already relatively warm in this truck,” Taylor said.

During the first minute of this hot car demonstration, Taylor sat inside the car with it still running and the A/C off. He has now entered into this second minute with the car completely off.

“Within seconds, not even a minute, I’m already perspiring. It already feels extremely hot in this truck. The air already starts to feel stagnant. It already feels much harder to breathe. I can just feel the sweat building everywhere,” Taylor said.

His blood pressure shot up just five minutes into the test. The phone shooting inside the vehicle overheated and could not record any longer.

“I can feel the pressure building in my head from the heat. My head feels hot,” Taylor said.

When the thermometer reached over 120 degrees, Taylor got out of the truck at 2:50 p.m., 10 minutes after the demonstration started. He shares these messages for drivers.

“After 20 some years of the pediatric desk related to heat emergencies, more than half were left inside a vehicle unattended,” he said.

Even with temperatures as high as we’ve seen recently on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, it still isn’t the height of the summer heat.

“We would expect that number to drastically increase by the end of the summer,” Taylor said.

Drivers are reminded to never leave children, pets, or elderly passengers in a vehicle without cold air conditioning.

American Medical Response will continue to warn people about the dangers of extreme heat through the summer.

If you see someone trapped inside a hot vehicle, don’t hesitate to call 911.

