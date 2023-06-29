Fourth of July celebration safety tips

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - For many people, celebrating our nation’s independence means gathering for food, fun, and fireworks. American Medical Response has some tips to help you and your loved ones do all of that safely this Fourth of July.

“Fourth of July brings a lot of fun and enjoyment, from outdoor grilling and water activities to fireworks displays and celebratory parades,” said Julia Clarke, director of business development for AMR. “No matter your family’s plans, it is essential to make sure everyone stays safe during this year’s festivities.”

Fireworks Safety

Before purchasing fireworks, look up your local city ordinance to determine what is legally permitted in your community.

Follow all instructions on the packaging.

Keep a bucket of water or a hose nearby as a precaution.

Wear eye protection.

Never use fireworks while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Ignite only one firework at a time and never attempt to relight duds.

Do not aim, throw or point fireworks at people, animals, vehicles, or structures.

Never give children fireworks.

Grilling Safety

Make sure to store perishable foods at the proper temperature until you are ready to begin cooking.

If using a cooler, make sure you pack plenty of ice or freezer packs.

Never leave a barbecue unattended while lit.

Select a location away from children, pets, or flammable objects.

Keep the grill clean by removing excess grease and residue.

Keep a fire extinguisher close by.

Use long-handled tongs and spatulas with heat-resistant handles.

Heat Safety

Exposure to excessive heat can quickly lead to dehydration. Remember to drink plenty of fluids, especially water, and avoid beverages with caffeine, sugar, or alcohol.

During the hottest hours of the day, stay indoors. If your home is not air-conditioned, look for nearby cooling shelters, or spend the day in a cool public space like a library, community center, or local shopping mall.

Wear lightweight and light-colored clothing and don a hat and sunglasses to protect yourself from the sun’s rays. Apply sunscreen to exposed skin and be sure to reapply it every two hours.

Try to limit physical activities to the coolest parts of the day, like morning and evening hours. Make sure to take frequent breaks and stay hydrated.

Do not leave children, elderly persons, or pets in cars. In under three minutes, the interior temperature of your vehicle can soar from 78 to 100 degrees, putting children, the elderly, and pets in danger of hyperthermia or heat stroke. If you see a child, an older adult, or an animal left in a hot car, call 911 immediately.

Water Safety

Never swim alone.

Only use approved flotation devices; do not rely on toys or inner tubes.

Don’t take chances by overestimating your swimming skills.

Swim only in designated swimming areas.

Watch small children near water.

Never dive into rivers or lakes; each year, nearly 3,000 people are paralyzed as a result of diving into shallow water or hitting an unseen underwater obstruction.

For more holiday safety tips, visit RedCross.org

