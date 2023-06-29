WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Fire at Ocean Springs Yacht Club investigated as arson, arrest made

Cedric Jerome McCullum
Cedric Jerome McCullum(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - According to officials, foul play is suspected in a fire that broke out at the Ocean Springs Yacht Club during the early hours of Thursday.

First responders were initially dispatched to the scene at around 3:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found an active fire on the west side exterior of the structure. No one was inside at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Damage was limited to the exterior with some moderate smoke damage inside of the building.

As firefighters worked to put out the flames, officers Ocean Springs PD came across Cedric Jerome McCullum, who was witnessed leaving the property as they arrived. He was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant in Gautier, resulting in his arrest.

During the fire investigation, evidence was recovered and resulted in the charge of 2nd-degree arson for McCullum. He is currently being held at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are still unknown at this time.
UPDATE: Victim of fatal Orange Grove shooting identified
Eric Renard Scott of Picayune was sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison. Scott...
Picayune man sentenced after multi-year drug trafficking investigation
The assistant fire chief says he was told the side-by-side went off the road and over an...
Boy, 11, dies in side-by-side crash after dog steps on gas pedal
Kendall Pritchett Sr., 27, was sentenced to 40 years after pleading guilty to second-degree...
Gulfport man receives max sentence for death of six-week-old son
People protest outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The Supreme...
Divided Supreme Court outlaws affirmative action in college admissions, says race can’t be used

Latest News

Oppressive heat continues Friday, wetter next week?
Our Lady of the Gulf Crab Fest runs Thursday through Saturday, with live music, delicious food,...
OLG Crab Fest returns for 39th year this weekend
The Moss Point cooling station is open Friday & Saturday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Disaster relief workers, local law enforcement lend helping hands to Moss Point residents
As part of the development of Buc-ee’s Travel Center, construction will begin July 5 on the...
Construction on Menge Ave. overpass to begin soon in prep of Buc-ee’s opening