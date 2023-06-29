Doctors warn of extreme heat dangers as temperatures continue to rise

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) -With temperatures hitting the 90s, experts are warning people to take this excessive heat warning very seriously.

Memorial Hospital in Gulfport is seeing an uptick in patients visiting the emergency room for severe heat-related illnesses.

Emergency room physician Dr. Brett Kathmann said that can range from something mild like a heat rash to a heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Dr. Kathmann gave some tips on how to avoid ending up at the ER.

“Stay vigilant. You definitely want to stay very hydrated. Drinking plenty of fluid, carrying that water bottle with you. Really just staying hydrated, staying out of the heat if you have been in it too long. Try not to be in the heat for too long or prolonged periods of time or multiple days in a row,” Kathmann said.

Whether you are relaxing on the beach or simply working outside, you should always pay attention to what your body is doing.

“Things to look out for are muscle cramps, headache, nausea, vomiting, chest pains and things like that,” Kathmann said.

He also advises people to never hesitate to visit or ask a doctor questions.

“Really at the first sign of any of those things that would be concerning. Like muscle aching, cramping, your hands are getting tight, that would definitely be an indication and also the vomiting, if you are feeling lightheaded, dizzy things like that,” Kathman said.

