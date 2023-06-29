Disaster relief workers, local law enforcement lend helping hands to Moss Point residents
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Boots are on the ground in Moss Point a week and a half since a tornado tore through the city.
Things get going early Thursday as teams with the Red Cross load up the disaster recovery van with snacks and water and head for the Moss Point cooling station, located at Second Missionary Baptist Church.
Across the parking lot, the Moss Point Fire Department unloads three pallets of water donated by Lowes.
Speaking of first responders, Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley and Deputy Chief Henry Bouganim walk the streets in some of the hardest hit areas checking on residents and handing out water and Gatorade.
“We’re trying to get out into the community and talk to people to see what their actual needs are, the immediate needs, and see what the police department can do to help,” said Chief Ashley. “We’re walking through and contacting folks and asking if they need assistance.”
The Moss Point cooling station is open Friday & Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
