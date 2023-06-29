WLOX Careers
Construction on Menge Ave. overpass to begin soon in prep of Buc-ee’s opening

While construction is underway, the Menge Avenue overpass will close to traffic starting the...
While construction is underway, the Menge Avenue overpass will close to traffic starting the week of July 12 and is anticipated to remain closed for around 13 months.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - As part of the development of Buc-ee’s Travel Center, construction will begin July 5 on the Menge Avenue interchange on I-10 in order to prepare the roadway for increased traffic.

Entrance and exit ramps will be widened along with Firetower Road. The project is funded by the Harrison County Board of Supervisors. Buc-ee’s is expected to be completed in around 18 months.

RELATED: Menge Avenue Buc-ee’s project approved for up to $25 million in bonds

While construction is underway, the Menge Avenue overpass will close to traffic starting the week of July 12 and is anticipated to remain closed for around 13 months. The closure allows the original bridge to be removed and replaced. Exit and entrance ramps will remain open, and detour signage will be in place. Motorists should seek alternate routes if possible.

“Thanks to local visionaries and private investment, the Menge Avenue interchange will soon undergo a major expansion, attracting more motorists and driving economic growth,” said Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District. “We’re proud to work with our partners on this project to ensure the design and construction of this interchange meets state and federal standards that keep the traveling public safe.”

RELATED: Buc-ee’s in South Mississippi will be bigger than Alabama location, county developer says

Approval for the project was handed down by MDOT, who issued the permit for construction.

“The Menge Avenue interchange with Buc-ee’s Travel Center makes Harrison County a destination for travelers and businesses alike,” said Marlin Ladner, Harrison County Supervisor. “We expect this project to fuel economic growth in the region, and this construction is an exciting step forward in this highly anticipated development.”

