WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Best trip ever: Traveler hits $1.3M jackpot at airport casino

Harry Reid International Airport said the guest won the $1.3 million jackpot while playing a...
Harry Reid International Airport said the guest won the $1.3 million jackpot while playing a Wheel of Fortune game.(Flory/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By Caitlin Lilly and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – One lucky traveler ended their vacation by winning more than $1 million at an airport casino.

Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas confirmed the big win in a tweet Wednesday.

The airport said the guest, who was not identified, won the $1.3 million jackpot while playing Wheel of Fortune Triple Double Emeralds in the Terminal 1 Esplanade.

“That’s one way to end a vacation – as a MILLIONAIRE!” the airport tweeted.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Renard Scott of Picayune was sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison. Scott...
Picayune man sentenced after multi-year drug trafficking investigation
The assistant fire chief says he was told the side-by-side went off the road and over an...
Boy, 11, dies in side-by-side crash after dog steps on gas pedal
Kendall Pritchett Sr., 27, was sentenced to 40 years after pleading guilty to second-degree...
Gulfport man receives max sentence for death of six-week-old son
Monday evening, Biloxi patrol officers responded to the 2100 block of Beach Boulevard in...
Coroner confirms body found in old Broadwater Marina as suspected drowning victim
U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley of the Drug...
Florida man sentenced after being found with nearly 90 pounds of cocaine

Latest News

People protest outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The Supreme...
Biden ‘strongly disagrees’ with high court ruling striking down affirmative action in admissions
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women Lilac...
3 charged in insider trading case related to taking Trump media firm public, accused of making $22M
Gulfport Police say one person is dead and another is in custody after a shooting in Orange...
One person dead in Orange Grove shooting
FILE - Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) during an NFL football games, Sunday,...
NFL suspends 3 players indefinitely, fourth gets 6 games for violating gambling policy