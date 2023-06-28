Wednesday’s Forecast

A dangerously hot pattern remains in place for the next few days. That is, unless some rain showers and t-storms can bring some of us some temporary relief from the heat. Today, much of South Mississippi will see yet another round of high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. And the heat index may reach values of 112 to 118 degrees. With a heat index that high, the risk of heat stroke and heat exhaustion is highly likely to those outdoors not practicing common sense heat safety like drinking plenty of water and taking breaks in the air conditioning. Many may think that this heat is nothing to worry about because it’s summer and it’s supposed to be hot. But, this same heat wave is directly responsible for people losing their lives just a few states west of us. So, it’s not something to play around with and absolute caution should be exercised to protect you and those that you love. Again, there’s a saving grace that we have a chance for rain and t-storms for the next few days that could help some of us out in regards to the heat. Meanwhile in the tropics, the Remnants of Cindy were located north of Puerto Rico early Wednesday, moving northward. National Hurricane Center gives that area only a low chance for redevelopment. Otherwise, no other areas in the Gulf, Caribbean, or Atlantic are being monitored as of early Wednesday. There are zero credible tropical concerns to the Mississippi Coast over the next seven days or more. Hurricane season usually reaches peak annual activity from August into September.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.