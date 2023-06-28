Picayune man sentenced after multi-year drug trafficking investigation

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - After years of investing, a man who prosecutors say ran a huge drug ring in Picayune is going to prison.

Eric Renard Scott of Picayune was sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison. Scott pleaded guilty on February 13, 2023, to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

In 2015, investigators began looking into a large-scale drug trafficking organization located largely in Picayune. Three years later, Scott and two others were identified as being part of the conspiracy.

Federal agents then used a confidential DEA source to buy 27.9g of actual meth at 99% purity from Scott and two of his co-conspirators in Picayune.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Erica Rose.

