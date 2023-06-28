Mental health responders for youth train in Hancock County

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Being a mental health first responder for kids might sound difficult, but community members are learning how to do that at the Waveland Public Library. It’s called Mental Health First Aid for Youth.

“Children have a hard time communicating these days, with social media and everything, so just being able to see that a child is going through something, and just listen to them,’ said Nicole Bedsole with the Mental Health Association of South Mississippi.

The goal isn’t to become those who diagnose issues, but instead to be that ear that listens or to be that person on the other end of a text.

“Most interactions with youth are going to be non-crisis interactions, but that non-crisis might be a really big deal to them,” Bedsole added.

It’s a way to address issues that are tough to talk about.

“Based on two tragedies in our community. The policemen who were shot, that involved mental health, and the after prom party, that hit home...wham,” said Sherry Ponder with the Hancock County Health Foundation. “They have a grant to provide this training. It certifies individuals to be first responders to mental health issues like first aid training does for CPR.”

More dates for classes are on the calendar for August at other Hancock County Libraries.

