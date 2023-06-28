Keeping plants alive during excessive heat waves

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - During excessive heat waves, plants need extra care to stay alive. Horticulture experts told us when temperatures rise above 93 degrees, plants run the risk of going into shock.

“This week has been a trying time for us and the plants because we’re having to do a lot of extra watering to keep them cooled off,” said George County Career Tech Horticulture Instructor Rick McMullan. “Plants get stressed just like animals do, so we have to keep them cool.”

Even though students are not around, McMullan spends hours each day watering plants at the career tech’s nursery to make sure they survive the summer.

“They will literally shut down. The first thing a plant does when it feels stressed, the leaves will start to curl a bit and wilt. If it gets to the wilting stage, then you’ve already doomed that plant to about a week of recovery,” he said. “It’s a chore to have to get out there and water. But if you want your plants to get through this kind of heat, they need water.”

McMullan said he spends three hours a day watering plants. There are substances that can help the soil hold moisture, like cow manure, Peat moss or pearlite.

“Anything you can put in your dirt to hold moisture will help you through hot spots like this,” he said.

McMullan also told WLOX News about certain plants that handle the heat better than others.

“Lantanas are always good; you can’t mess those up,” he said. “If you need something in the container, that purple wandering jew that everyone is familiar with, it can stand direct sun and doesn’t take a tremendous amount of water. And asparagus ferns, I don’t think there’s a way to kill asparagus ferns.”

And what about flowers?

“That’s a toughie. This dianthus is good. Begonias we just potted, they’ll take it as long as they have water. I know I keep going back to the water, but my life is ruled by watering plants. I’ve been doing this for 45 years and my living schedule, much to my wife’s displeasure, centers around when the plants need watered.”

