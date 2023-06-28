WLOX Careers
Fireworks safety reminders ahead of the 4th of July

-
-(MGN Online and Pexels)
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - With July 4 just a week away, there are some reminders that you need to know before lighting up your fireworks.

Fireworks can be dangerous. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, 32% of firework injuries were burns in 2021, with sparklers accounting for over a third of firework-related emergency room visits and can burn as hot as 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit.

“One of the things they want to check out is the packaging, how the fireworks appear,” said Steven Aycock, Jo’s Loco Fireworks assistant tent manager. “You know if something looks a little shady, it typically is. When you’re getting fireworks for smaller kids, a lot of people want to get the wooden sparklers, I don’t advise that with your smaller kids because they’re going to want to swing them around, do the metal ones because everything sticks to them and as parents its easier for us to get them away.”

The Hattiesburg Fire Department said that fireworks are not allowed within the city limits and should not be used in the area.

