Emergency responders offer tips to avoid overlooking a small child in the backseat of a vehicle

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It won’t be cooling off here anytime soon and emergency Responders say during times like these, they see an increase in the number of children left in hot cars during the summer.

More hot and humid days are ahead. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, around 40 children die yearly from heatstroke because they were left or trapped in a car.

Emergency Responders here in Mississippi want to make sure that it doesn’t happen this summer.

It’s hard to imagine that a parent could leave their little one in the backseat, but AMR’s Eric Philips says it can happen to even the most attentive parent.

“Most time, it’s because they’ve gotten out of a routine. And somebody was supposed to take the child and somebody didn’t. And it’s a different routine from what they normally do. And they just, unfortunately, sometimes they just forget, it’s really hard to believe that people could forget about a kid. But unfortunately, it does happen. Some of the biggest things are making really good habits,” says Phillips.

With the hustle and bustle of life, having visual cues in your car are important. Even though some of the methods may look silly, officials say these little reminders can save your child’s life.

Leaving a window open or the air conditioner on does not protect children left inside a car. Take the child with you every time, no matter how soon you plan to return to the vehicle.

Get in the habit of checking your vehicle’s interior, front and back, before walking away. Child passenger safety experts use the expression, “Look before you lock.”

To avoid overlooking a small child restrained in a car safety seat, use these four tips:

Tie one of your child’s small toys or a pacifier to a string and hang it around your neck. When you leave the vehicle, even if you forget the toy is hanging from your neck, someone else is likely to mention it. Put in the back seat next to the child an item you have to take with you when you leave the vehicle, such as a cell phone, purse or briefcase. Another idea is to put your left shoe next to the child. Place an unmistakable reminder of your child’s presence where you’ll be sure to see it before you leave the vehicle. For example, place a good-sized brightly colored stuffed toy in plain sight on the passenger seat next to the driver. Clear off all other items on the seat so you are more likely to notice the reminder when you exit the vehicle. Some newer vehicles have a built-in electronic device to alert you about a small child in a safety seat when you exit. Do not rely on that device solely. Give the child an extra measure of safety by also adopting some of the practices AMR medics recommend.

In most households with children in daycare, the same parent takes the child to the daycare center almost every day. When the other parent or someone else takes the child to daycare, those adults should agree to call each other right after the time the child is scheduled to reach the center, to make sure the “drop” went as planned. When the decision is made to change the routine, both parties should immediately set reminders on their cell phones.

AMR says car trunks are especially hazardous for children who can get out of booster seats or safety belts on their own. To prevent a child’s getting trapped in a scorching trunk, he advised:

Keep the trunk of your car locked at all times, especially when the vehicle is parked in the driveway or near your home. Put the keys out of children’s reach.

Some cars have fold-down rear seats that, when lowered, allow access to the trunk. Keep those seats closed to stop kids from accessing the trunk from the passenger area.

Most vehicles have a safety latch inside the trunk. Parents are advised to teach older children where that latch is and how to use it.

Medics also urged parents and others who take care of children:

Teach children not to play in, on, or around cars.

Watch children closely around cars, particularly when loading or unloading items. Children can slip into a vehicle unnoticed and get trapped inside.

When children are old enough to get in and out of a vehicle on their own, make them exit the vehicle with you at each stop.

Be wary of child-resistant locks. Teach older children how to unlock the door if they become trapped in a motor vehicle.

