Candidates for Harrison County sheriff make their pitch in Biloxi forum

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Six weeks before voters go to the polls in Mississippi for the primary election, the two candidates running to become Harrison County’s next sheriff stood side by side on Tuesday and answered questions in a forum hosted by the Biloxi Chapter of the NAACP.

Candidates Louis Elias and Matt Haley made their pitch to a full crowd at St. Paul United Methodist Church. Listening closely in the crowd was Harrison County voter Antone McBride.

”I’m looking for a sheriff who’s going to be a law enforcement officer, someone who has a heart, someone who’s not afraid to make tough decisions and someone who’s not motivated by politics, but more motivated by protecting people and enacted policies that are worth protecting,” McBride said.

Elias and Haley were asked what being a law enforcement officer means to them.

”It’s someone who not only completes the necessary training to become a law enforcement officer but has the proper intentions, proper character and most importantly someone who has the capabilities of remaining humble,” Elias said.

“It’s a leader, he’s a father figure and he’s someone that looks out for the community,” Haley said.

The responsibilities of the sheriff include leading the jail. It’s an area resident Prettis Young thinks can be improved.

”Harrison County right now is almost at max capacity with inmates there and I would like to see something more like work details,” Young said.

When asked about the jail, the candidates each said staffing is an issue they want to see addressed.

”We need to bring the salaries up to where they can make a living,” Haley said. “The first problem we have is the amount of officers we have down.”

“We’re going to improve the detention center by changing the way we do business, creating a better work environment for employees so that we can retain them once we recruit them,” Elias said.

The residents in attendance WLOX talked with hope forums like this help bring out more people to the polls where the voters, not the candidates will make the statements.

”Please vote, because if you don’t vote you don’t have a voice,” McBride said.

Both Elias and Haley are running as Republicans. The winner of the August election will replace outgoing Sheriff Troy Peterson.

