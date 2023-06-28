Brutal heat continues this week

We’re not going to cool down much at all tonight. Temperatures will only drop into the upper 70s and low 80s by Wednesday morning. It’s going to be scorching hot again on Wednesday! Temperatures will be in the upper 90s, and the heat index could get as high as 115-120! You’ll need to stay hydrated if you’re going to be outside and take some breaks in the A/C. A few showers and storms can’t be ruled out, but rain isn’t a guarantee.

Thursday and Friday could be even hotter with highs in the upper 90s to low 100s! The heat index could climb as high as 115-120. Only isolated showers and storms are expected.

The heat will be intense through the weekend with highs in the upper 90s. A few more showers and storms can’t be ruled out. We’ll “cool down” a little bit by Monday with highs in the low to mid 90s.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.