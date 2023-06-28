WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Gulf Coast face off in robotics competition

BGCGC leaders said their goal is to introduce students like Cassie Brown to the world of...
BGCGC leaders said their goal is to introduce students like Cassie Brown to the world of manufacturing through hands-on projects like this one, as well as expose them to skills like communication, collaboration and time management.(WLOX)
By Amber Spradley
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Gulf Coast (BGCGC) hosted a robotics competition for children on Wednesday at Bayou View Middle School.

The competition is part of BGCGC’s week-long robotics camp made up of 18 teams from across the organization’s six Coast locations.

Wednesday served as an opportunity for BGCGC members, like fifth grader Ivui Dedeaux, to put their new skills to the test.

“I mean, I’m not like, you know, a person that likes to do activities. I’m usually sitting in the house on my phone. So, I liked it,” Dedeaux told WLOX. “I learned how you build the robot and set it up and put the engines and the brain in.”

Throughout the week, the teams have been peer-mentored and coached by more advanced, high school robotics students, like 10th grader Crosby Parker.

“It feels very fulfilling,” he said. “And it’s very important to, you know, help because some of these kids wouldn’t never really know about it if it weren’t for this.”

Parker taught some children how to build and operate their machines.

He said the top winners on Wednesday will go on to help mentor students next year.

“I went to robotics camp when I was in fifth grade, and that’s what helped me get into robotics,” Parker said. “And I hope that’s what I’m doing for them, too.”

The children were trained on and competing with VEX Robotics, which is an educational program encouraging creativity, teamwork, leadership and problem-solving.

“I did this last year, too, and I really enjoyed it,” sixth grader Cassie Brown said. “And I feel like building the robot is like bringing up your IQ because you have to do parts and you have to understand and you have to get the right pieces and put them where they need to go and everything.”

BGCGC leaders said their goal is to introduce students like Brown to the world of manufacturing through hands-on projects like this one, as well as expose them to skills like communication, collaboration and time management.

“It means a lot to me because it’s very interesting,” Brown added. “And if you want to be an engineer when you grow up, this can be your first step. And, also, if you’re not interested in being an engineer, if you do this, it might get you interested in to being an engineer.”

BGCGC has been serving youth in South Mississippi for nearly 60 years and reaches over 6,300 children every year through summer camp and after-school programs.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday evening, Biloxi patrol officers responded to the 2100 block of Beach Boulevard in...
Coroner confirms body found in old Broadwater Marina as suspected drowning victim
U.S. Army Sgt. Joel Perryn Carpenter II was arrested and booked into the Stone County...
U.S. Army warrant officer arrested for sexual battery of minor in Stone Co.
Tyree Irving
Democrats fear state leader’s tirade will jeopardize $250K commitment from national party
USM and MGCCC announce partnership
USM, MGCCC announce partnership of additional student courses
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says

Latest News

Being a mental health first responder for kids might sound difficult, but community members are...
Mental health responders for youth train in Hancock County
Kendall Pritchett Sr., 27, was sentenced to 40 years after pleading guilty to second-degree...
Gulfport man receives max sentence for death of six-week-old son
Filing a claim following devastating Moss Point Tornado
Happening: June 29 - July 1: 39th Annual Crab Fest