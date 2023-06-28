Boys & Girls Clubs of the Gulf Coast face off in robotics competition

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Gulf Coast (BGCGC) hosted a robotics competition for children on Wednesday at Bayou View Middle School.

The competition is part of BGCGC’s week-long robotics camp made up of 18 teams from across the organization’s six Coast locations.

Wednesday served as an opportunity for BGCGC members, like fifth grader Ivui Dedeaux, to put their new skills to the test.

“I mean, I’m not like, you know, a person that likes to do activities. I’m usually sitting in the house on my phone. So, I liked it,” Dedeaux told WLOX. “I learned how you build the robot and set it up and put the engines and the brain in.”

Throughout the week, the teams have been peer-mentored and coached by more advanced, high school robotics students, like 10th grader Crosby Parker.

“It feels very fulfilling,” he said. “And it’s very important to, you know, help because some of these kids wouldn’t never really know about it if it weren’t for this.”

Parker taught some children how to build and operate their machines.

He said the top winners on Wednesday will go on to help mentor students next year.

“I went to robotics camp when I was in fifth grade, and that’s what helped me get into robotics,” Parker said. “And I hope that’s what I’m doing for them, too.”

The children were trained on and competing with VEX Robotics, which is an educational program encouraging creativity, teamwork, leadership and problem-solving.

“I did this last year, too, and I really enjoyed it,” sixth grader Cassie Brown said. “And I feel like building the robot is like bringing up your IQ because you have to do parts and you have to understand and you have to get the right pieces and put them where they need to go and everything.”

BGCGC leaders said their goal is to introduce students like Brown to the world of manufacturing through hands-on projects like this one, as well as expose them to skills like communication, collaboration and time management.

“It means a lot to me because it’s very interesting,” Brown added. “And if you want to be an engineer when you grow up, this can be your first step. And, also, if you’re not interested in being an engineer, if you do this, it might get you interested in to being an engineer.”

BGCGC has been serving youth in South Mississippi for nearly 60 years and reaches over 6,300 children every year through summer camp and after-school programs.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.