USM, MGCCC announce partnership of additional student courses

Five freshman classes will be added to the fall semester.
The new program offers freshmen and sophomore courses at the Gulf Park campus.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College is now offering courses on the USM Gulf Park Campus.

More education-driven opportunities for students on the Gulf Coast.

Presidents of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and the University of Southern Mississippi sign a Memorandum of Agreement.

“Our goal is to always build the economic development on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Education is the key. When you can partner with a university like the University of Southern Mississippi, it’s always a positive thing,” said Dr. Mary Graham, the President of MGCCC.

Dr. Graham said five freshman courses will be offered in the fall.

Here’s how it works...

“Reach out to the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, we’re in the middle of orientation and registration now. We’re always doing that. We can share with them the benefits as they register they will automatically be enrolled at the University of Southern Miss as well. They’ll have all the resources from the university and all of our resources. Everything from admission to the basketball games to using the library,” said Graham.

Students from any of the 10 MGCCC locations can participate in the program. Upon enrollment, scholars will earn an Associate degree through MGCCC and conclude studies with a Bachelor’s degree with USM.

Students on any MGCCC campus who complete an Associate of Arts or Associate of Science degree through the Two-Plus-Two Program will be guaranteed admission to USM.

USM Gulf Park President, Dr. Joseph Paul acknowledged the potential boost in enrollment numbers.

“Our partnership with Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College is absolutely the center of that. One of the motivations is to enroll more students. This is really going to help us do that. We’re very thankful to Dr. Graham for her leadership and all our partners with the Mississippi Gulf Coast,” said Dr. Paul.

Dr. Paul added it will hopefully reduce brain drain in the Magnolia State.

“To provide coastal academic programs for coastal people for coastal jobs. Ocean science engineering, hydrographic science, port management, trade logistics, those sorts of things so folks who live on the Mississippi Gulf Coast enjoy life here, don’t have to leave to get a good job,” said Paul.

For a full list of courses, visit mgccc.edu.

Class begins August 17th.

