Tuesday’s Forecast

A dangerously hot pattern is in place for the next few days. That is, unless some rain showers and t-storms can bring some of us some temporary relief from the heat. Today, much of South Mississippi will see another round of high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. And the heat index may reach values of 112 to 117 degrees. With a heat index that high, the risk of heat stroke and heat exhaustion is highly likely to those outdoors not practicing common sense heat safety like drinking plenty of water and taking breaks in the air conditioning. Most would think that this heat is whatever because it’s summer and it’s supposed to be hot. But, this same heat wave is responsible for people losing their lives just a few states west of us. So, it’s not something to play around with and absolute caution should be exercised to protect you and those that you love. Again, there’s a saving grace that we have a chance for rain and t-storms for the next few days that could help some of us out in regards to the heat.

