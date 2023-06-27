Search crews find body of drowning victim at Broadwater Marina

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Tuesday morning, search crews found the body of a drowning victim near the old Broadwater Marina.

Monday evening around 6:57 p.m., Biloxi patrol officers responded to the 2100 block of Beach Boulevard in reference to a possible drowning. Witnesses in the area reported seeing an unknown person jump into the water and go under, but they never saw the person resurface.

Biloxi Police and Fire Departments responded to the area with rescue boats, but did not locate the potential victim. Members of the police department’s dive team deployed, but eventually suspended their search due to low visibility.

Crews were back in the water before 7 a.m. Tuesday, when WLOX crews witnessed them pulling a body out of the water.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released. We will update this story with more information as we receive it.

