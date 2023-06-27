WLOX Careers
Moss Point rebuilding effort goes from a response phase to a recovery phase

Moss Point residents are left wondering how they’ll get back on their feet one week after a tornado ravaged the city.
By Parker Boyd
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point residents are left wondering how they’ll get back on their feet one week after a tornado ravaged the city. The rebuilding process there has gone from a response phase to a recovery phase.

In this new phase, needs like roof tarps and water will no longer be available for pick up. Instead, residents will have to provide volunteers with their contact information, then the needed supplies will be shipped to the damaged homes.

Moss Point resident Kecia Dailey said she’s still reeling after the tornado left her house in a complete wreck.

“The wind blew all the windows I had water everywhere,” Dailey said.

She said she was in the home with her young grandchild and niece the moment the storm hit.

“We ran to the hallway, and water just started coming everywhere,” she said. “Thank God we got out because it could’ve been worse.”

Volunteer coordinator Paige Roberts said the recovery phase will be the hardest phase with 95 local families in need of help.

“We need more bodies to come for labor,” Roberts said. “The recovery phase process will take months the case work that’s being started will be family by family.”

Residents have stepped up and joined the call center to answer to the needs of the most vulnerable.

Roberts said it’s going to take collaboration from the community to get Moss point back on track.

“We need the organizations that have the chainsaws and can put on the tarps,” she said. “We also have a long-term need where the charitable organizations join around the long-term recovery table, and we get those needs met.”

Dailey said she’ll pray for neighbors who don’t have a home to go back to. She’ll also have to have faith that there’s light at the end of the tunnel.

“Take it little by little and keep the faith that’s all we can do,” she said.

