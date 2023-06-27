WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Listening to America: Eating Disorders

By Peter Zampa
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - In “Listening to America” Peter Zampa travels the country, asking people about the issues that matter to them. Eating disorders are some of the deadliest forms of mental illness. Millions of Americans struggle with them. Thousands die every year. Peter Zampa went to Colorado and spoke with a psychologist and a woman in recovery.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday evening, Biloxi patrol officers responded to the 2100 block of Beach Boulevard in...
Coroner confirms body found in old Broadwater Marina as suspected drowning victim
Christopher George, 47, and Ginny Dearing, 44, were arrested on five charges of burglary of a...
Two arrested after storage unit burglaries in D’Iberville
U.S. Army Sgt. Joel Perryn Carpenter II was arrested and booked into the Stone County...
U.S. Army warrant officer arrested for sexual battery of minor in Stone Co.
Brian Young displays his truck along with awards he's won in the past.
Scrapin’ the Coast 2023 wraps up with closing ceremonies
Keith Emmanuel Hinton was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and attempted murder...
Howard Industries shooting victim dies

Latest News

An investigator walks out of a home along Broadway Street, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Newton,...
Golden anniversary turns tragic as couple, relative are fatally stabbed and beaten
Pepsi made its first-ever condiment for July 4.
Pepsi to sell cola-infused sauces for Fourth of July
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate, speaks during a town hall event...
Rivalry between Trump and DeSantis deepens with dueling New Hampshire campaign events
If large numbers of passengers are stranded or delayed this weekend, expect federal officials...
If you’re traveling over July 4 weekend, be ready for flight delays, as airlines face major test
FILE - Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his legal team in a...
Judge, rejecting Trump arguments, signals he’ll let New York criminal case stay in state court