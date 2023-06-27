WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

KAFB medical students get real-world training at Simlab

Groups of 11 students go through 2 1/2 days of intense training called advanced trauma life support.
By Bill Snyder
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -At Keesler Air Force Base, the medical simulation lab is a state-of-the-art setup for students training for the medical frontlines.

Groups of 11 students go through 2 1/2 days of intense training called advanced trauma life support.

“There’s not much you can’t simulate, so it’s an evolving technology, and it never stops evolving,” said Randy Bernhardt, KAFB Simlab coordinator. “There’s always new techniques and new methods, and we want to make it as realistic as possible because this is what our students are going to see when they’re in practice.”

The students go through the rigors with 20 high-fidelity mannequins and five virtual reality skill trainers. One of those is called MATT, which stands for multiple amputee trauma trainer.

“The trauma could be on the battlefield, and that’s what this particular course focuses on. It’s the first 10 minutes of the time that you’re with the patient,” Bernhardt added.

They also have the Da Vinci machine, which helps with surgical training.

“For us specifically as military surgeons, it’s very important for us to go overseas and have this kind of training to help patients around the world. Anyone who’s tackling patients out there needs to get them to where they can be taken care of appropriately,” said Dr. Bailey Kleis, KAFB surgeon.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday evening, Biloxi patrol officers responded to the 2100 block of Beach Boulevard in...
Coroner confirms body found in old Broadwater Marina as suspected drowning victim
Christopher George, 47, and Ginny Dearing, 44, were arrested on five charges of burglary of a...
Two arrested after storage unit burglaries in D’Iberville
U.S. Army Sgt. Joel Perryn Carpenter II was arrested and booked into the Stone County...
U.S. Army warrant officer arrested for sexual battery of minor in Stone Co.
Brian Young displays his truck along with awards he's won in the past.
Scrapin’ the Coast 2023 wraps up with closing ceremonies
Keith Emmanuel Hinton was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and attempted murder...
Howard Industries shooting victim dies

Latest News

Members of Forest Heights Missionary Baptist Church felt that sting Tuesday, as they fed a long...
Gulfport community battles intense temps during excessive heat warning
Beating the extreme heat
Members of Forest Heights Missionary Baptist Church felt that sting Tuesday, as they fed a long...
Gulfport community battles intense temps during excessive heat warning
U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley of the Drug...
Florida man sentenced after being found with nearly 90 pounds of cocaine