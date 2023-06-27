KAFB medical students get real-world training at Simlab

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -At Keesler Air Force Base, the medical simulation lab is a state-of-the-art setup for students training for the medical frontlines.

Groups of 11 students go through 2 1/2 days of intense training called advanced trauma life support.

“There’s not much you can’t simulate, so it’s an evolving technology, and it never stops evolving,” said Randy Bernhardt, KAFB Simlab coordinator. “There’s always new techniques and new methods, and we want to make it as realistic as possible because this is what our students are going to see when they’re in practice.”

The students go through the rigors with 20 high-fidelity mannequins and five virtual reality skill trainers. One of those is called MATT, which stands for multiple amputee trauma trainer.

“The trauma could be on the battlefield, and that’s what this particular course focuses on. It’s the first 10 minutes of the time that you’re with the patient,” Bernhardt added.

They also have the Da Vinci machine, which helps with surgical training.

“For us specifically as military surgeons, it’s very important for us to go overseas and have this kind of training to help patients around the world. Anyone who’s tackling patients out there needs to get them to where they can be taken care of appropriately,” said Dr. Bailey Kleis, KAFB surgeon.

