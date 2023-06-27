WLOX Careers
Gulfport community battles intense temps during excessive heat warning

Members of Forest Heights Missionary Baptist Church felt that sting Tuesday, as they fed a long line of residents during a mobile food distribution.
By Parker Boyd
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - South Mississippi is seeing high temperatures. The six coastal counties are under an excessive heat warning. This means the heat index values could reach 118 degrees.

Members of Forest Heights Missionary Baptist Church felt that sting Tuesday, as they fed a long line of residents during a mobile food distribution.

With sweat dripping down their faces, members helped others who don’t have enough money to put food on the table. The temperatures were in the 90s.

“It’s hot out here, but hey, this is worth it,” said church member James Brock. “Everybody gets breaks. We’ll be out here for about 15 minutes and then we go in and take a five-minute break and we just rotate.”

Church member Frances Bell had to hold everyone together as they fought the heat.

“We’re just working through the heat,” Bell said. “A couple of people and nauseated, dizzy, headaches, so we encourage them to go inside in the air.”

While the church was giving to the needy, Warren Paving began a series of road projects in Gulfport. The workers got the full impact of the blazing sun.

Roberts Hands has to make sure his team stays hydrated. This project is going to take a few weeks and the heat isn’t going away.

“Get Gatorade, water stay cool as possible. If they get tired, go take them a break, sit in the truck,” Hands said.

Hands said the scorching heat makes the roads smoother and it makes the paving job a little easier.

“It could be an advantage because we do a lot of our work in the summertime,” he said. “The heat can play a factor by helping to smooth it out because once it gets cold, it’s hard to work with.”

