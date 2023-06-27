WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Florida man sentenced after being found with nearly 90 pounds of cocaine

U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley of the Drug...
U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration announced Vincete Valerio, 32, of West Palm Beach, Florida, was sentenced to 120 months today in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute cocaine.(Credit: MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration announced Vincete Valerio, 32, of West Palm Beach, Florida, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

According to court records, On October 11, 2022, a DEA Task Force Officer conducted a traffic stop on Valerio’s Chevrolet Silverado on Interstate 10 in Gulfport. Officers searched Valerio’s vehicle and found three bags containing fort bricks of cocaine. Each brick weighed a kilogram of cocaine.

Valerio was indicted on November 1, 2022, and pleaded guilty on March 24, 2023.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday evening, Biloxi patrol officers responded to the 2100 block of Beach Boulevard in...
Coroner confirms body found in old Broadwater Marina as suspected drowning victim
Christopher George, 47, and Ginny Dearing, 44, were arrested on five charges of burglary of a...
Two arrested after storage unit burglaries in D’Iberville
U.S. Army Sgt. Joel Perryn Carpenter II was arrested and booked into the Stone County...
U.S. Army warrant officer arrested for sexual battery of minor in Stone Co.
Brian Young displays his truck along with awards he's won in the past.
Scrapin’ the Coast 2023 wraps up with closing ceremonies
Keith Emmanuel Hinton was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and attempted murder...
Howard Industries shooting victim dies

Latest News

Members of Forest Heights Missionary Baptist Church felt that sting Tuesday, as they fed a long...
Gulfport community battles intense temps during excessive heat warning
Beating the extreme heat
Members of Forest Heights Missionary Baptist Church felt that sting Tuesday, as they fed a long...
Gulfport community battles intense temps during excessive heat warning
Groups of 11 students go through 2 1/2 days of intense training called advanced trauma life...
KAFB medical students get real-world training at Simlab