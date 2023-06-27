Coast Life: Growing a new generation of anglers

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - When thinking of Coast Life, fishing comes to mind first for many. This week, the USM Marine Education Center in Ocean Springs is growing a new generation of anglers.

For kids on the Davis Bayou Pier, this fishing trip comes with plenty of lessons. Samantha Capers is leading the two-week Angler Camp sponsored by Shaggy’s. She gives the campers a full glimpse into the Coast fishing experience.

“We start them out in the protected marshes, then we take them out front to go wade fishing on the beaches, then we take them offshore fishing so they can learn about the variety of species of fish here on the Gulf Coast and strategies to catch their target species no matter the echo system their fishing in,” said Capers. “They will also learn how to clean their catch for the week, we’re also going to cook and taste some of our fish.”

While the goal is always to reel in a big one, Capers also wants the campers to leave with an appreciation and understanding of the environment that makes the Mississippi Coast such a fertile fishing ground.

“A lot of kids get really excited when they catch a fish and say why can’t I keep it,” Capers said. “We use this as an opportunity to teach them about age, growth and how we keep our populations of fish healthy so we can fish for a long time.”

11-year-old Luke Martinez just moved with his family from Oklahoma to Ocean Springs. He already loved fishing before going to the camp. After getting the chance to fish offshore, Martinez has a shark tale he’ll be able to tell his grandkids about.

“I put a porgy on a smaller hook, I threw it out expecting it to be a red, but it was a shark,” Martinez said. “It was 2 and a half feet, 20 pounds.”

The shark got off the hook before actually making it in the boat, but it’s not going to stop Luke from telling the story. Others may not have gotten a shark bite, but the fun can still come with or without the big catch.

“Fishing is something that can be challenging and rewarding at the same time,” said Capers. “Being from the Coast fishing is a huge part of our communities and this camp ties in our local flavor, our local love of fishing and it encourages kids to use the water in a way that is sustainable for them. You can eat fish and if you can catch your supper, then at least you know where it came from.”

Other camps are being offered in July by the USM Marine Center for kids to experience the outdoors and learn about the environment.

The USM Marine Center in Ocean Springs is hosting a “Sea Camp” and an “Ocean Science and Technology Camp.

More Information: https://www.usm.edu/marine-education-center/index.php

