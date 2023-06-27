Christian Ostrander introduced as next Southern Miss baseball coach

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) -Tuesday Christian Ostrander was introduced as the 14th head coach in Golden Eagle baseball history and only the fifth since 1959.

Known to many as Coach Oz, he served as the pitching coach for the Golden Eagles for the last six years and added on Associate Head Coach to his title for the last two.

He says he’s honored and humbled to pick up where former coach Scott Berry has left off and has a great starting foundation.

“That’s why this place is so special, is the connection great leaders can make with people,” said Ostrander. “That’s going to continue. It is sacred. It is something that is not going to just happen. You have to invest in it and you have to earn that and that’s something you’ve shown me that. You’ve done a great job of showing our players that but you’ve also done a great job of showing your assistant coaches that too.”

To become the coach he is today, Coach Oz made a few stops at a number of levels of baseball, including Gulfport High School in the mid-2000s.

He says his stop there changed who he was as a coach.

“If I didn’t make that decision I don’t think I’d be here today,” he said. “I really don’t. I got back down to south Mississippi and I got back to the association of people and relationships of things and things just started falling together.

Ostrander takes over for Scott Berry who retired at the end of the season as the winningest coach in program history.

For Berry he believes the program won’t miss a beat moving forward.

“What encompasses him,” said Berry. “His character, his personality, how he can communicate, the belief he has in his players, the trust they have in him. Sometimes it’s not always the pat on the back but the kick in the rear. It’s the things you have to have a feel for.”

Director of Athletics Jeremy McClain says he’s known Ostrander for the better part of 30 years and believes he’ll fit in well with the other coaches across the campus and fit in with the vision of the athletic department.

“You find the right people, you try to get them in the right places, try to get them the right resources, and you try to hang on to them,” said McClain. “We’ve had some success doing that and we have some people that want to be here and they want to see this places be its best.”

Coach Oz wants to keep the strong momentum the Golden Eagles have built rolling on into the off season, but understands the ups and downs of the game he loves, and plans to use it as a lesson to ultimately make his players better on and off the diamond.

“Baseball is a humbling sport,” he said. “You’re going to get popped in the mouth a lot. How you respond and what you do thereafter defines you. So this is a great teaching tool for so many things.”

