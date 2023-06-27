Candidates forum held by Harrison Co. Republican Women

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, Harrison County Republican Women hosted a candidates forum in the GOP headquarters.

Voters heard from three Republican candidates running for House District 115 in the upcoming primary election. Felix Gines, Zachary Grady and Phil Harding all spoke to crowds on how they plan to serve Mississippi, helping voters make an informed decision when they reach the polls.

“Each one has a 15-minute opportunity to sell themselves and what they can bring to the table and why they should be our next representative, and hopefully, the bets man will win and we’ll have a great contact in Jackson,” said HCRW President Penny Payne.

Primaries will be held August 8.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.