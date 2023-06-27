WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

5 people killed after vehicle lands in Florida retention pond

Five teenagers died when their vehicle crashed into a lake in Florida. (WFTX, FACEBOOK: TEXAS ROADHOUSE (FORT MYERS, FL), CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — An out-of-control car landed in a southwest Florida retention pond where it went underwater, killing all five occupants in the vehicle, authorities said Monday.

The accident in Fort Myers, Florida, happened either late Sunday or early Monday, killing three women and two men, all ages 18 or 19, according to officials with the Fort Myers Police Department.

The names of the individuals weren’t immediately released. No further details were made public Monday.

The News-Press in Fort Myers reported that four of the individuals worked together at a Texas Roadhouse restaurant.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jayden Jackson, 12, is getting a taste of his first job by mowing lawns in his neighborhood.
12-year-old mowing lawns to help family with extra money, purchase school supplies
Jim Day died on June 24 at the age of 93. Day was the founder of Triplett Day Drug Store in...
Founder of former downtown Gulfport drug store dies
Christopher George, 47, and Ginny Dearing, 44, were arrested on five charges of burglary of a...
Two arrested after storage unit burglaries in D’Iberville
Brian Young displays his truck along with awards he's won in the past.
Scrapin’ the Coast 2023 wraps up with closing ceremonies
Keith Emmanuel Hinton was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and attempted murder...
Howard Industries shooting victim dies

Latest News

FILE - In this photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, the control tower of Camp VI...
First UN investigator at US detention center at Guantanamo says detainees face cruel treatment
FILE - This 2014 photo made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
Malaria cases in Texas and Florida are the first US spread since 2003, CDC says
Five teenagers died when their vehicle crashed into a lake in Florida.
5 teens killed after crash into lake
President Joe Biden: 'Let me emphasize. We gave Putin no excuse to blame this on the West or to...
Biden calls mutiny a ‘struggle within the Russian system’ and says US and NATO played no part