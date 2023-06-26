Power restored, delays expected after storms caused outage at Jackson airport

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Airlines are having to delay flights at the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport Monday due to a power outage from Sunday’s severe storms.

The airport experience an outage that ‘impacted various airport operations,’ resulting in delays in scheduled flights.

As of 5:45 am, power had been fully restored, but delays are still expected, airport officials say.

“Despite the restoration of power, the airport anticipates residual effects from the outage, leading to continued delays and potential disruptions to flight schedules throughout the day,” Director of Communications LSherie Dean said in a press release. “We encourage all passengers to check the status of their flights with their respective airlines for the most up-to-date information.”

Powerful winds and rain rolled into Central Mississippi Sunday night, prompting a severe thunderstorm warning with winds as high as 80 miles per hour.

