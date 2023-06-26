Nearing one week since tornado, Moss Point residents and volunteers continue cleanup

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday will mark one week since an EF-2 tornado damaged the city of Moss Point, leaving behind debris for residents to pick up and move on.

Neighborhoods are slowly becoming more recognizable in the city. While spirits remain high, the road to recovery is still a long one. Day-by-day, debris is piled at the end of driveways as residents of the River City.

“So of course, they are looking to recover in long-term housing, or the other request has been for shelter, as, of course, we provide shelter and feeding right here,” said Felicia Tripp.

Tripp is the Red Cross Senior Disaster Program manager for Mississippi. She says along with providing food and shelter, they are making sure to give a little extra to those in need.

“We also have crews that have been going to give out spiritual care, mental healthcare and other things that the community needs in times like these,” she said.

“There are going to be some people that will take them a while from being through something like this as traumatic,” said Pascagoula councilman Felix Fornett. “It takes time for them to bounce back, and they’ll bounce back.”

Fornett remembers the day he came back to Moss Point, seeing the damage that was left in the community.

“Tornadoes don’t normally come this far south,” he said. “For it to come this far south and do the damage that it did was something that I never witnessed or seen. Just maybe on TV, but seeing it in person with my own eyes? I’ve never seen it.”

Fornett says donations like food and water are a must, but the one thing the city needs more than anything? Helpers.

“There’s enough water, there’s enough food. They need manual labor because of the debris that is out here. So, anyone that can pitch in and help out in a situation like this, it’s exactly what the citizens of Moss Point need.”

He also notes with the mixture of the Red Cross providing mental health support for residents and the city’s resilience despite going through an unordinary event, residents will find a way to come back stronger.

“Moss Point will bounce back because they are resilient people. We’re so accustomed to hurricanes, but not tornadoes. So, just by a tornado doing the damage that it did, there’ve been similar situations, but not quite as intense as this.”

“Prayer is the most that you can do — not all you can do, but the most, and everything will come after that and God will take care of everything. All we’ve got to do is the best thing we can, and everything will get back to normal.”

First Federal will hand out to-go lunch bags to Moss Point residents, volunteers and first responders starting at 11:30 a.m. at Bellview Street on Tuesday.

